NPP Issues Guidelines For Annual Regional Delegates’ Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued guidelines for its imminent annual regional delegates' conference, which will be held from April 21 to April 24.



The conference, which will be held in all 10 regions, is a follow up to the recently held annual constituency delegates’ conference.



Making reference to article 926 of the party’s constitution, acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu disclosed that the ‘members of the regional executive committee, members of Parliament in the region, members of the constituency executive committee in the region, regional representatives on the party’s national council, one TESCON member from recognized tertiary institutions in the region, ten patrons in the region and all founding members from the region who are signatories at the EC’ should be present at the conference.



Guidelines for the regional delegates’ conference



Addressing the media during a press conference at the party’s headquarters, John Boadu explained that the party’s regional elections will be supervised by a regional election committee, made up of three members.



“There shall be constituted, a regional election committee which shall assist the EC to conduct the elections of the regional executive elections at the scheduled date, between 21st to 24th of April, 2018 and at a venue that will be determined by the regional election committee”, he said.



He added that each regional election committee will be made up of two national representatives appointed by the national steering committee and a third representative appointed by the regional council of elders.



Vetting of persons who apply for any of the regional positions will be done by the regional election committee.



“Nominations shall be open from Monday, 20th to Friday, 24th of March, 2018. Vetting shall be held from 27th to 29th of March, 2018. Vetting results shall be released not later than 31st of March, 2018”, Mr. Boadu stated.



Eligibility of candidates



A person can be considered eligible for candidacy if he or she is not a member of the regional election committee and has been an active member of the party in the region, with good standing, for at least two years.



Additionally, persons who hold positions related to the electoral processes would have to resign before they can apply for a position.



Nomination forms for the chairmanship position will be going for GH¢1000 whilst those for other positions will be GH¢ 500. Applicants must however note that payments for the forms is non-refundable.



The positions to be contested are as follows;



(i) Regional Chairperson



(ii) 1st Regional Vice Chairperson



(iii) 2nd Regional Vice Chairperson



(iv) Regional Secretary



(v) Regional Assistant Secretary



(vi) Regional Treasurer



(vii) Regional Organizer



(viii) Regional Women’s Organizer



(ix) Regional Youth Organizer



(x) Regional NASARA Coordinators