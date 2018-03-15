Mahama Is NDC’s Greatest Asset - Kofi Adams

Related Stories The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and 2016 election campaign coordinator, Kofi Adams, has rubbished a news publication that some kingmakers within the umbrella family, held a meeting in protest against the return of former President John Dramani Mahama as candidate for 2020.



He described the story as frivolous insisting that, no kingmaker or kingmakers have met in protest against Mahama’s return.



A publication by the Today’s Newspaper suggested that these kingmakers believes Mr. Dramani Mahama, has outlived his usefulness in Ghanaian politics, and for that matter, it will be suicidal for the NDC to gamble with his candidature in 2020, if the party still wants to remain relevant.



According to the paper, the wish of the kingmakers, was to see all those who caused the NDC pain in the 2016 election through their ‘dubious deals’ prosecuted by the Akufo-Addo-led administration “so that they don’t’ go out there endorsing Dramani Mahama.”



But Mr. Adams disputed the report saying that, ‘’Ghanaian traders and importers, miners, taxi and trotro drivers, market women, students and unemployed Youth are all yearning for Mahama. With some saying they will soon lit candles during daylight in search of Mahama.



The NDC will therefore not make such a mistake of barring him from contesting to lead the party for 2020.’’



Speaking to Accra based Happy FM, the National Organizer of the NDC said Ghanaians are still in love with Mahama. I have travelled the length and breadth of this country and I can confidently say that, his appeal and love from Ghanaians is soaring.’’



He disputed suggestions by some party faithful that executives are projecting Mahama.



The party he said will give every candidate an opportunity to contest when the time comes and whoever emerges as the winner, we will work with him or her.



According to him, he has received numerous calls from party supporters complaining about the publication and I have asked them to disregard it, he revealed.



He cautioned interested persons in the flagbearer race to desist from politics of insults or sponsoring people to attack their opponents.



“I have said and will continue to say; former President Mahama remains our biggest assert. If he decides to contest or declines to do same, he will still remain our biggest assert. So any member, who loves the NDC and wants us to win political power in 2020, should not do anything that will antagonize or malign him. It will not augur well for the party. I want admonish party supporters who have called me following the publication of the story, to remain calm because the story is false. Party officers have not met over Mahama. It is just an imagination of some faceless individuals.’’



Mr. Kofi Adams, who was speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ , reiterated his call on Mahama to declare his intention to contest the presidential slot.







