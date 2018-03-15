Ghana Is Not An ‘Animal Farm' – Kofi Kapito To Politicians

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Protection Agency and consumer advocate, Kofi Kapito has said that the lackadaisical attitude of government to enact the long awaited Consumer Protection Law is because they do not hold the citizenry as a priority.



According to him, the President, his vice and members of parliament as compared to the ordinary Ghanaian would have no difficulties in returning an inferior good they may have bought from the market and that is why they see no urgency in enacting the Consumer Protection Law.



“Do you think the president, the attorney general, the trade minister and the executives would have difficulty in returning an inferior good but an ordinary Ghanaian would have and so they do not care” he said



According to him, it took his influence to threaten the Chief Justice of a law sue before levying of Citizens who used the lavatory at the high court was stopped.



“This was happening when the law of Ghana says that; you cannot levy anybody without the approval from parliament” he added.



Mr. Kapito said, there are some many of these happening in the country where the consumers are cheated and their rights violated because the politicians do not care.



“Go to Korle Bu and all the government hospitals, people are made to pay before using the lavatory and politicians and people in authority are quite over this because their wife’s and children or relations will not find themselves in that situation and so they look on but Ghana is not an animal farm” he said.



According to him, with the advent of the Consumer Protection law, Ghanaians will have the boldness to demand their right and insist that the right thing is done by service providers.



Mr. Kapito was speaking at a press briefing on World Consumer Day in Accra on Thursday.



The celebration was themed ‘making digital marketplaces fairer’