Hanna Tetteh Reacts To Akufo-Addo's ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Agenda

Related Stories A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hanna Tetteh, has shared his voice on the ruling government's 'Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.



President Akufo-Addo has stated time and again his commitment to wean Ghana from dependence on foreign aid to independence.



In a twitter post, Hanna Tetteh said “Ghana beyond Aid” should be a national aspiration as it would mean self sufficiency & prosperity but it is not achievable during the 2 years left of this govts term, it’s essentially a medium term goal & therefore the effort to get there should be bipartisan & inclusive"





Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.