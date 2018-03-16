Only NPP Has The Men To Move 'Ghana Beyond Aid' – John Boadu

Related Stories Since he assumed office as President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his resolve to change the country’s economic status from one that was dependence on foreign aid to an independence economy, and ensuring its development - using local resources.



Nana Akufo-Addo, has on various national and international platforms emphasized his belief that Ghana, like many other African countries, is endowed with enormous resources to guarantee its growth, hence his administration’s determination to build a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.



This vision of the government will not go uncriticised as members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have raised serious issues with the plan, describing it as lofty mantra and rhetoric engineered to deceive Ghanaians.



Speaking at the 10th anniversary of Danquah Institute held at College of Physician and Surgeons in Accra, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu maintains that government is resolute in achieving the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ dream.



According to John Boadu, the idea of moving the country beyond external assistance has been a long held vision of the founding fathers of the NPP notably Dr. J B Danquah, adding that only the NPP has the men to move Ghana beyond aid.



“We believe strongly that it is only the New Patriotic Party that has the men and women to move Ghana beyond aid. Danquah and our forefathers deprived themselves everything to move the country beyond assistance and that’s exactly what Akufo-Addo is doing,” he said.



John Boadu also charged party members to get behind government’s broader vision of turning Ghana into a leading destination hub on the Africa continent and beyond.





<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/tvtx2bFw-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>