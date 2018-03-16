Opuni Will Come Out Victorious – Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Adams, has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for witch-hunting the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni.



The outspoken politician told Accra based Happy FM that, the suit filed against the former CEO would amount to nothing because he will come out victorious.



According to Mr. Adams, some of the counts are outrageous, ridiculous and politically motivated to tarnish the hard won reputation of the former FDA boss.



The Attorney General has filed some Twenty-Seven charges including a charge of causing financial loss to the state against former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni.



He is being sued together with one Seidu Agongo, CEO of Zeera Group of Companies and Agricult Ghana Limited, beneficiaries of a supposed fraudulent contract worth Forty Three Million, One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Cedis (Ghc43, 120,000).



The suit said "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abetted Seidu Agongo and Agriculture Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GHC 75, 289, 314.72.”



“Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo”.



But reacting to the charges, Mr. Kofi Adams, wondered why government had resorted to witch-hunting of former appointees at a time when corruption allegations are rife in various sectors of government.



"How could one bribe the former COCOBOD boss with GHc25,000? Do you believe this fabricated story? They [NPP] are shopping for allegations to level against Dr. Opuni, but it will not wash", he opined.



He was reacting to a purported story of some NDC Kingpins who are reportedly working against the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama as candidate.



Some have posited that, the return of Mr. Mahama would not augur well for the umbrella family because of the perceived corruption under his watch including that of COCOBOD’s former CEO.



However, reacting to the claims by these individuals, Mr. Adams who was campaign coordinator for Ex-Prez Mahama’s campaign in 2016 said, there are some individuals who were certified drug kingpins and close associates of President Akufo-Addo, who were arrested, prosecuted and sentenced and yet he [Nana Addo] is the President of the republic today.



“Those who assisted Nana Addo with their motorbikes were alleged to be drug dealers and yet he [Nana Addo] is the President of Ghana today", he alleged.



Mr. Adams said, he is not opposed to people being punished for any wrong doing and "that is why we have established the judiciary and other bodies to deal with persons who have wronged the state."



"But if we recall activities from the past and because of the things the NPP said during the campaign period, they are shopping for evidence to justify their baseless claims.



"It is very clear for me that this is part of the political persecution. I am more than convinced that it is political witch-hunting. For them to allege that, the former COCOBOD CEO was corrupted with GHc25, 000 is not only outrageous but politically motivated," he added.



In his view, the allegations have no substance hence his strong optimism that, Dr. Opuni will be exonerated after the legal processes are exhausted.



“Because I believe we are working with the law, I am more than convinced that, Dr. Opuni will go through this and come out even stronger. This is political persecution and will amount to nothing", he stressed.



He challenged the NPP to provide Ghanaians with an evidence to support their previous allegations of inflated road contracts against the former NDC administration.



“I want to emphasize that this is purely political persecution. It is a mission to nowhere", he concluded.