Ejura Sekyedumase Gears Up For Ashanti NPP Elections

The executives of the party say they are honoured to host the regional elections which is expected to select regional executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



A decision to host the exercise at the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency has been hailed as a strategic one as the incumbent Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has vowed to snatch the seat from the hands of the opposition NDC in the 2020 elections.



According to the Constituency Chairman of the party, Paul Kwaku Duut, the Constituency is reinvigorated by the announcement, adding that every is set for the historic programme.



Mr. Kwaku Duut says they are motivated by the honour and commended the national hierarchy of the party for selecting his constituency.



He however described as unfortunate the criticisms by an aspirant of the party over the decision. A contender for the regional chairman position, Mr. Asare Bediako has criticized the decision, describing it as arbitrary and unfortunate.



He chastised his opponent, Chairman Wontumi for the decision, despite the overwhelming acceptance from the various quarters of the party.