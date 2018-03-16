NPP Set For Regional Conferences

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said the party has completed preparations for its upcoming regional delegates conferences across the country.



At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Mr. Boadu said as part of the preparations for the conferences, slated from 21st to 24th April, 2018, nearly all contentions generated by the recent constituency primaries have been resolved.



He called on all aspirants and delegates to abide by the regulations set out for the conferences and expressed the hope that the party would come out stronger to pursue its agenda 2020.



The acting General Secretary said delegates for the exercise as would be Members of the Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament in the Region, Members of the Constituency Executive Committee in the Region, Regional Representatives on the National Council, one TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institutions in the Region, ten party patrons in the Region and all founding members from the region who are signatories to the registration document of the party at the electoral commission



Mr. Boadu stressed that, per Article 9(27) of the party’s constitution, the presence of at least one-third (1/3) of the delegates to the conference shall be necessary to constitute a quorum.



He added that regional Elections Committees have been set up to assist the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the elections.



The various positions to be contested for, at the upcoming polls are; Regional Chairperson, Regional 1st Vice Chairperson, Regional 2nd Vice Chairperson, Regional Secretary, Regional Assistant Secretary, Regional Treasurer, Regional Organizer, Regional Women Organizer, Regional Youth Organizer and Regional Nasara Coordinator



“The party wishes to once again, make a passionate appeal to all stakeholders especially the would-be candidates for the various positions in the upcoming primaries and their supporters to respect the rules of engagement and conduct this exercise with the necessary maturity so that we would have incidence-free primaries. We wish all the aspiring candidates the best of luck in the elections. Let us remain united and committed to the call of our party and government at all times so that we can continue to deliver the needed prosperity to the Ghanaian people. Once again, let it be said that the NPP came out of the 2018 primaries as a much stronger party”, John Boadu said.



