NPP Chairmanship Race: Support Base Of Alhaji Short Increases

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party of Fanteakwaa North (Mr. Richard Amponsah Acheampong) and his group have thrown their unflinching support for Alhaji Abubakari Abdul Rahman popularly known as Alhaji Short for NPP chairman position.



Speaking to Mr. Asamoah in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, he described Alhaji Short as respectful, down-to-earth, hard-working and a visionary person who knows how to calm a difficult situation down.



Mr. Asamoah mentioned that Alhaji Short was able to resolve a difficult and critical situation that was beyond repairs by calming the factions involved and now peace has been returned in the constituency.



“The leadership of Fanteakwa North has been ungrateful to me and the loyal people of the constituency. They used us for nothing. We have been in this party since 1992 to date but we have nothing to boast about. They always took us for granted. I am saying this because, I was asked to step down during the constituency election as an organizer for an exchange of Constituency Communication Director, but the DCE, MP and the Constituency Chairman swindled me and picked another person. Their action pushed me and my group consisting of about 215 people to walkout from NPP. But the timely intervention of Alhaji Short through his dynamic and unique leadership skills calmed me and my members down” He narrated.



“On this note, we also have decided to give him all the support as he is vying for the position as the National Chairman of the great Osono party”, he emphasized.



He added that a person like Alhaji Short with a good communication and leadership skills is what the ruling NPP needs to continue to stay in power for the next 4 years.



“Grass roots mobilization and cohesion are part of his attribute because when the issue came on radio, a lot of our leaders heard of it but none of them took it upon themselves to call us except Alhaji Short. So if he is contesting for the National Chairmanship position, why can’t we help him with such qualities?”



Mr. Asamoah stressed on their readiness to work hard especially in the area of Abuakwa North and South, Fanteakwa North and South, Atiwa east and West Constituencies for free of charge for Alhaji Abubakar Rahman for the national chairmanship position.



“We say Alhaji short is truly a leader base on his communication skills and his leadership qualities”, he averred.



Alhaji Short is currently the Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and he has declared his intention to contest for the position of the National Chairmanship of the governing party during the National Delegates' Congress to elect new officers to steer the affairs of the party for another four years.