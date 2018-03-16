Nana-B Salutes Hannah Asamoah, The Only Female Constituency Youth Organizer

Related Stories Henry, Nana Boakye, a strong contender in the NPP's National Youth Organizer race has showered praises on Miss Hannah Asamoah for emerging as the Constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP in the Agona East constituency.



Miss Asamoah, whose recent feat has earned her the accolade 'Yaa Asantewaa' is the only elected female constituency youth organizer in the NPP currently.



Some sources argue she is the first female to be elected a Constituency Youth Organizer in the history of the NPP.



Nana-B revealed that in a male dominated political environment, young ladies making strides should be encouraged, supported and celebrated and his leadership would seek to deepen the efforts made over the years by the National Youth Wing in this regard.



He recounted how various female groups like the Loyal Ladies, ladies for power and many others campaigned across Ghana in securing the NPP's huge electoral victory in 2016.



He concluded that he would continue to pay special attention to female groups in the youth wing if given the mandate as the next National Youth Organizer of the NPP.



He admonished other young women to be inspired by the story of Miss Hannah Asamoah as they could equally be successful in politics as their male counterparts.















