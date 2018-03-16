Ayariga Cautions US Ambassador...

Related Stories Dr. Hassan Ayariga has condemned the United States ambassador to Ghana for his “misguided” reasoning that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is more visionary than some of the country’s recent leaders.



The ambassador, Robert Jackson, recently said in his view, President Akufo-Addo “is more visionary than some recent Ghanaian leaders”. In that interview with online portal Ghanaweb, he commended former President John Dramani Mahama too for his infrastructural drive.



But Dr. Ayariga on Thursday, March 15 issued a statement to register his disagreement with the diplomat over the comments, saying he least expected such a comment from Mr. Jackson.



He argued that Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be compared to former President John Mahama or any former President of Ghana because he is yet to chalk any achievement in the governance of the country.



“…Logically, how is Akufo-Addo who is yet to boast of a single infrastructure and is likely to achieve none be compared to others who have achieved so much? Can a virgin be compared to a mother of many when we are comparing their children?” he quizzed.



In Dr. Ayariga’s estimation, the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government is a failing one, suggesting that the American diplomat is hyping him because of America’s interest.



According to the founder of the All People’s Party, Mr. Jackson “was simply cajoling the failing Akufo-Addo to commit the country’s energy sector to Exxon Mobil and Millennium Development Authority…”



Dr. Ayariga cautioned the US ambassador to know his limits in executing his duties as a diplomat in the country.



“As an ambassador in Ghana, Robert Jackson should know his limits to our social life and beliefs as Ghanaians not Americans. The only thing America wants Africa to adopt is their uncultured behavior; lesbianism and gayism”, he alleged.



He again claimed there is a seeming connivance between President Nana Akufo-Addo to promote homosexuality.



“It is clear from the above that the forces that imposed this failing president on us are planning to keep us in further penury for the sake of their animalistic tendencies; homosexuality,” he stated.



Dr. Ayariga has meanwhile called on all Ghanaians to rise and resist what he described as “oppressor’s rule”.





