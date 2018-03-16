Stop Fight Over District Capitals – President

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for an end to agitations regarding the siting of district capitals and election of presiding members of the various Assemblies to accelerate government’s decentralisation agenda.



He further ordered for an end to protests that characterised appointment of chief executives, government appointees and provision of critical facilities in parts of the communities.



The President’s advice comes on the back of recent demonstrations following the creation of new district and municipal assemblies across the country.



It was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, during the inauguration of the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly yesterday in Accra.



The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), is one of 38 newly created district and municipal assemblies spread across eight regions excluding Volta and Upper West.



Ashanti Region has the highest with 13 newly created districts and municipals, Greater Accra 10, Eastern six, Central, Upper East, Northern and Brong Ahafo accounted for two each while Western had one.



A total of 29 existing districts assemblies were also upgraded to municipal status.



President Akufo-Addo explained that the creation of the new districts, which was a constitutional requirement, was also part of the new approach by the government to drive the agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all Ghanaians.



He said the agenda would be fulfilled through an effective and efficient decentralisation and grassroots participation, better planning and improved service delivery in local communities.



The Assemblies, according to President Akufo-Addo were, thus, the focal areas for the government’s rural and urban development agenda and essential for ensuring balanced and equitable development at the local level.



“The Assemblies are an integral part of my vision for economic and social transformation as provided in the Coordinated Programmes of Economic and Social Development Policies 2017-2024, which would pursue creating of opportunities for all, safeguarding the natural environment and ensuring a resilient built environment, maintaining a stable, united and safe country and building a prosperous country,” he stated.



The President said government’s initiatives and projects would be successful if the Assemblies play a leading role in policies to revitalise the economy, revamp social infrastructure, transform agriculture and industry and reform the delivery of institutions of governance.



President Akufo-Addo entreated all stakeholders at the local governance level to remain committed and pursue the agenda of development with one purpose while the government spearheads the efforts at accelerating and sustaining decentralisation.



He said government was fully committed to ensuring accountability, efficiency as well as enhancing democracy and development at the local government level by legislating and executing the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Metropolitan Chief Executive, Accra noted that his outfit would continue to provide logistical and financial support to the new assembly to be able to address development challenges in the various communities.



Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, reiterated the need for collaboration between the people and the assembly in charting a path that would inure to the benefit of residents.



Nii Adotei Kanfrah II, Gbegbise Mantse expressed confidence that the new assembly would facilitate development in the communities and create the needed environment for individual and societal growth in the Municipality.