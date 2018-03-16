Work To Secure Victory 2020 …John Boadu Fires Up Newly-Elected NPP Executives

Related Stories The Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has energized the newly-elected branch and constituency executives of the party to work assiduously to secure victory in the 2020 elections.



John Boadu was addressing the press at the party's headquarters yesterday to announce the guidelines for the conduct of the party’s upcoming Regional Delegates Congress.



He was enthused at the level of success chalked during the internal elections of the party and described them as “successful.”



Although there were some pending minor issues that needed to be addressed, John Boadu believed that in all, the election was 94% successful.



“The party wishes to use this opportunity to once again congratulate all the elected/appointed executives and remind them of their primary mandate of ensuring that they work assiduously to deliver victory 2020 and beyond for the party especially in their respective constituencies,” Mr Boadu said.



Releasing the guidelines for the upcoming regional and national internal elections to elect regional executives who will steer the affairs of the party in the various regions for the next four years, he pointed out that all qualified prospective applicants are allowed to purchase forms to contest their desired positions, adding that: “No prospective applicant will be denied purchase of application forms”.



The Regional Delegates Congress will be held pursuance to Article 9(26) of the party constitution, after the successful constituency conferences which saw about 94% of the constituencies in the country able to successfully conduct their elections.



He mentioned that the party shall constitute a Regional Elections Committee (REC) which shall assist the EC to conduct the elections of the regional executives at a scheduled date, 21st to 24th April, 2018, and at a venue as the REC may determine.



John Boadu also averred that the Regional Elections Committee (REC) shall be constituted of two National Representatives, appointed by the National Steering Committee, one of whom shall be appointed as chairman, and one Representative appointed by the Regional Council of Elders.



John Boadu stated that “Nominations shall be open from Monday, 20th to Friday 24th March, 2018,” whilst vetting shall be held from 27th to 29th March, 2018 whilst Vetting results shall be released not later than 31st March, 2018.



A member of the Regional Elections Committee, he stressed, cannot contest for any position in the Regional primaries and a prospective candidate must be an active and known member of the party.



He said Constituency/Electoral Area/Polling Station Officers who wish to contest in the Regional elections shall resign or vacate their respective positions before filing their nominations and called on applicants who wish to contest in the Regional Executive Elections to pay to the chairperson of the Regional Elections Committee, a non-refundable nomination fee of one thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 1,000) for the chairperson position and five hundred Ghana cedis (GHC 500) for the other positions.



He appealed to the aspirants and their supporters to abide by the rules and guidelines for the primaries and conduct themselves in a mature manner in order to have an incident-free election.

“Let us remain united for the core [objectives] of the party and government at all times so that we can continue to deliver the needed prosperity to the Ghanaian people,” he added.



Meanwhile the positions to be contested for at the Regional level include; Regional Chairperson, Regional 1st Vice Chairperson, Regional 2nd Vice Chairperson, Regional Secretary, Regional Assistant Secretary, Regional Treasurer, Regional Organizer, Regional Women Organizer, Regional Youth Organizer and Regional Nasara Coordinator.



The regional annual delegates conference shall be attended by the following members of the Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament in the region, Members of the Constituency Executive Committee in the Region, Regional Representatives on the National Council, One TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institutions in the Region, Ten patrons in the region, and all founding members from the region who are signatories to the registration document of the party at the electoral commission.



