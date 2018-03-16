NPP Makes Strides In Resolving Electoral Issues At 14 Constituencies – John Boadu

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party says it has made significant progress in resolving issues that prevented some 14 constituencies in the country to suspend the election of executives of the party in those constituencies.



Election of constituency executives for the party in those areas were suspended, in some cases, due to court action instituted by some aggrieved members of the party, who among other things, had issues with candidates and voters’ register.



Speaking at a news conference Thursday, acting general secretary of NPP, John Boadu, said notwithstanding the suspension of election in the affected constituencies, the annual delegates’ conferences, which were held from February 24, to 27, 2018 were successful.



“As we speak, some 94% of the constituencies in the country have been able to successfully conduct this exercise and elected constituency executives. We are left with 14 constituencies out of the 275,” he said.



He said at areas were the election of executives were put on hold, “the party has made significant strides at resolving the issues”.



In the Greater Accra, he said out of the 4 cases in the Ablekuma North, Ablekuma South, Adenta and Okakoi South constituencies, three of them have been resolved leaving only Okakoi South.



Mr. Boadu said in the three constituencies, the party has managed to get the cases out of court.



Outstanding issues in Karaga, Nalerigu, Nyonyo and Tatale constituencies in the Northern Region are being resolved, he said, leaving only two more in Bimbilla and Daboya



“In the western region, we have been able to resolve the issues in the 4 constituencies comprising Shama, Kwesi Mintin and Sekondi with the exception of Elembelle,” he noted.



He added: “The party has ordered for fresh polling station elections in the 3 constituencies which have started in earnest”.



Issues at the Cape Coast South, Ajumako Enyam and Awutu Senya West constituencies in the Central Region are also being looked into by a three-member committee constituted by the party.



“The national steering committee, at its last meeting, constituted a 3-member committee comprising Sammy Awuku (the chairman of the committee), Evans Nimako and Bob Agbontor to look at the issues in all the outstanding constituencies across the country and advise accordingly,” he said.



Meanwhile, he has on behalf of the party congratulated those elected in the constituency elections as well as those appointed.



Mr. Boadu has instructed all the regional executive committees to furnish the national secretariat with the list of all elected and appointed constituency executives not later than the March 31.