NPP's Chairman Describes Kofi Adams As Ethnic Hypocrite

Related Stories The 2nd Vice Chairman for Suame Constituency of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Richard Asante, has described the National Organiser for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Kofi Adams, as an ethnic hypocrite, following his decision to publicly declare support for Dr Stephen Opuni, former COCOBOD boss.



Dr Opuni has been charged with 27 counts on corruption and causing financial loss to the state and expected to appear before court on the 23rd of this month.



The NDC's National Organiser has declared his intention to mobilise members of the party and farmers who benefited from his leadership to support Dr Opuni.



Speaking to the media, Mr Asante wondered whether or not Mr Kofi Adams was in the country when the Attorney General under the NDC administration slapped Mr Abugah Pele, former GYEEDA boss and Member of Parliament for Achiana -Paga, with 19 charges relating to corruption and was sentenced to prison thereof.



According to him, Mr Kofi Adams' decision has proven that he disrespects members of the NDC who hail from the Northern part of Ghana and unflinchingly support those with 'Akan' names.



"For Mr Kofi Adams, to even decide to mobilise NDC supporters to throw their weights behind Dr Stephen Opuni after neglecting Hon Abugah Pele, is unfortunate since both belong to NDC". Mr Asante said.



On whether or not the move to prosecute Dr Opuni is a witch haunt, as described by Mr Kofi Adams, Mr Asante tagged Mr Kofi Adams as a selective leader who praises only the wealthy people in his party since Mr Kofi Adams failed to describe same to the charges against Mr Abuga Pele.



According to Mr Asante , prosecution of former government officials who indulged in corruptible practices was part of the campaign messages of the ruling party, therefore Attorney General will leave no stone unturned to help the state to retrieve monies for developmental projects .