Asenso Reveals Nana’s Secret To Bantama Students

Related Stories The Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has attributed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s intelligence to his continuous reading and learning.



According to him, the Ghanaian leader read different books as a youngster which has helped him (Nana Addo) to become amazingly intelligent today.



Mr Asenso-Boakye therefore admonished the youth, who are the future leaders of the country, to emulate President Akufo-Addo’s shining example by reading many books in order to become intelligent people.



The Deputy Chief of Staff gave the advice to the youth when he donated brand new computers and books to six selected schools in the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, over the weekend.



The items included a book christened, ‘Grandma Goody’s Story from Gold Coast to Ghana,’ which basically focuses on Ghana’s rich history and how Ghana attained independence.



Mr Asenso-Boakye told the huge crowd at the Bantama MA Methodist School that “Just recently, President Nana Akufo-Addo, during an interview with a certain international press, performed excellently so the interviewer was so impressed and he inquired from Nana Addo about his secrets.



“The president replied that when he was young his father always made sure that he (Nana Akufo-Addo) read a book before he went to bed and that is the secret to his high intelligence level,” he disclosed.



Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed worry about the low level of reading among students, stressing the need for students to make reading of books an integral part of their lives.



The beneficiary schools include Ohwim RC Primary, Bohyen MA Parimary, Bantama MA Methodist, Akosah MA Primary, Bantama Islamic School and Bantama Adoomanu MA Primary.



The historic event was witnessed by Kofi Akpaloo, Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Edmund Kyei, Asokwa NPP First Vice Chairman and Kwame Sarfo Adu, a top NPP member.





