Rawlings’ Rants Can Affect His Daughter – Anita Desosoo

Related Stories A Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress, Anita Desosoo has urged founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings to cut his criticisms against the party since it can affect the electoral chances of his daughter Zanetor Rawlings.



According to Desosoo, the continuous outbursts and rants against the NDC by Rawlings can cause disaffection for Zanetor in her constituency.



“We cherish Rawlings so much because not all parties still have their founders alive. We love him so much and we want his children to also be part of us… [But] because of Rawlings utterances of late, people in the constituency of Zanetor Rawlings may not vote for her,” Desooso told Starr FM Monday.



Former President Rawlings has on several occasions attacked members of the NDC describing them as corrupt and people with no integrity.



In his latest rant against the party Mr. Rawlings stated that the party has a lot of great, good people with solid integrity but a lot of the party’s grip is in the hands of those who lack integrity.



In an address delivered at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and NDC activists at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Rawlings condemned the situation where media propagandists sponsored by some within the party deliberately twist the truth in what he says to court negativity towards him.



But according to Desooso, the former President must start begin to respect members of the party adding that enough is enough.



She, however, urged party members not to insult the former military ruler and continue to treat him with respect.



“What I can tell Rawlings is that he has trained us and we are doing our best. He needs to respect us and it’s about time we tell him enough is enough. Please founder we are not children anymore.



“Let’s not insult him as party members. We should as well respect him so as to prevent the issue happening in the NPP to happen within us.”



