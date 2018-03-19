Respect Us - Anita Desosoo To Ex-Prez Rawlings

Related Stories Deputy Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress, Anita De Sosoo, has slammed the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings for his continuous criticisms against the party.



Madam De Sosoo advised the former Military ruler to respect members of the party members, adding that although he is the founder of the party, they are not his children.



Speaking in an interview on StarrFM Monday morning, She said: “What I can tell Rawlings is that he has trained us and we are doing our best. He needs to respect us and it’s about time we tell him enough is enough. Please, founder, we are not children anymore.



“Let’s not insult him as party members. We should as well respect him so as to prevent the issue happening in the NPP to happen within us.”



The Deputy Vice Chairperson of NDC further indicated that the constant outbursts and rants against the party by Rawlings can affect his daughter's political career.



“We cherish Rawlings so much because not all parties still have their founders alive. We love him so much and we want his children to also be part of us… [But] because of Rawlings utterances of late, people in the constituency of Zanetor Rawlings may not vote for her,”



In his latest rant against the party, Mr. Rawlings stated that the party has a lot of great, good people with solid integrity but a lot of the party’s grip is in the hands of those who lack integrity.



In an address delivered at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and NDC activists at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Rawlings condemned the situation where media propagandists sponsored by some within the party deliberately twist the truth in what he says to court negativity towards him.