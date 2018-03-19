Serial Callers, Market Women pick forms for Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories In a rare display of love and loyalty, market women and serial callers made a surprised move on Monday after paying for the nomination forms of the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.



The incident happened at the Regional Office of the party much to the surprise of Chairman Wontumi who least expected.



The decision by the market women and the serial callers to sponsor the second term bid of the incumbent Chairman was to express their appreciation for the immense contribution of the Regional Chairman towards the revamp of the party in the region.



Chairman Wontumi, who was humbled by the action, expressed his profound gratitude to the party loyalists and said he was motivated by their gesture.



According to him, he least expected the group to make such a surprised move, adding that their action has strengthened his resolve to fight for the grassroots and footsoldiers within the party.



