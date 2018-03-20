Ako-Gunn To Vie For NDC Deputy Communications Officer Position

Related Stories One of the ex-contemnors in the infamous 'Montie 3' case, Godwin Ako-Gunn has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the time-table set for the contest.



He based his reason on the fact that there is a petition against the Montie trio who were pardoned by then President John Mahama after the Supreme Court had found them contemnors.



Speaking on Neat FM’s 'Ghana Montie; Morning Show, Ako-Gunn who feared he might be found wanting today after the Supreme Court verdict on the petition against them [Montie 3] decided to declare his intention for the position of Deputy Communication Officer of NDC as he might be able to do so in prison.



“I am therefore declaring my intent to contest for the position of Deputy National Communication Officer when nominations are opened”, Ako-Gunn officially declared on Neat FM.



The Supreme Court will today hear petition filed by three Ghanaian legal practitioners against the Attorney-General challenging the constitutionality of former President Mahama granting Presidential pardon to the 'Montie 3' who were jailed for contempt of court in 2016.



The plaintiffs; Nana Asante Bediatuo, Elipklim Agbemeva, a private legal practitioner and Alfred Yeboah contend that the President cannot arrogate unto himself powers exclusively within the bosom of the judiciary by the constitution of Ghana.



On the part of Nana Asante Bediatuo, the presidential pardon granted the three was unconstitutional as the former President purported an unwarranted exercise of the Prerogative of mercy. In this specific case in issue, is tantamount to an exercise of judicial functions in a matter not within the scope of Article 72(1) and undermines the Principles of Separation of Powers and Independence of the judiciary.



He therefore believes "If the courts find our case favourable, they should go back to prison and continue where they left off”.



Apart from Neat FM’s declaration, Ako-Gunn who does not know his fate in this petition against them has also re-emphasized on his Facebook Wall ahead of the scheduled date for the NDC primaries his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Communication Officer.



Below Is Full Statement of Ako-Gunn’s Declaration On His Facebook Wall:



Let me take this opportunity to first of all extend my profound gratitude to the people of Okai Koi North, my family and friends, for the opportunity they gave me to serve the party in various areas and levels.



I also want to extend my appreciation to the management, supporters, listeners and friends of MONTIE FM; you showed so much love and support that makes me feel indebted to the NDC.



I am convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that the NDC is being reborn. It presents a unique opportunity for each and everyone who believes in the ideals of the party to get on board and make a statement.



The party will rely on every single individual, young and old to put their shoulder to the wheel and move the rebirth of the party forward, we can no longer sit by and complain, we can no longer sit by and expect others to get their hands dirty, we can no longer sit by, fold our arms unconcern.



The NDC is at a crucial point needing men and women with virtue of service to the party and mankind, the party requires men and women that will serve and create a path that will change the fortunes of the party now and the future.



I am very fortunate to have served at various areas and levels of the party. I am confident and convinced that my talent and experience cannot be shelved at this crucial time of the party.



I am therefore declaring my intent to contest for the position of *DEPUTY NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER* when nominations are opened.



I am persuaded that the party needs a strong communication department that delivers concise, unambiguous, timely and effective communication to rejuvenate the party, "we cannot be doing same things and expect a different result"

Communication is a key; it is the life blood of every organization.



I humbly ask for your prayers as I travel the length and breadth of this country. I equally ask you to pray for safety for every aspirant across the nation in this election. As you pray for me, also pray for financial doors to be opened to be able to execute this campaign.



Let us change the narrative!!!

GODWIN AKO GUNN

KUN FA YAKUN