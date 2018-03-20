I’m Part Of The Winning Team...Give Me Opportunity To Add My Quota-Alhaji Short

Related Stories As the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to go to the polls in June to elect new National Executives that will steer the activities of the great elephant party, one heavy weight who came forward to stake his claims for the National Chairman position, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman, affectionately known as Alhaji Short, has stated that he is already part of the winning team.



Speaking to JoyNews, Alhaji Short said he is poised to win the contest to provide the exemplary leadership that will connect with the people at the grassroots level.



“With information that we have found and our analysis on the ground gives me the courage and confidence to present myself to the good people of NPP”, he averred.



He strongly insisted saying “I am part of the winning team, winning dose not emanate from the national level but from the regional down to constituency level”.



“If there is anybody to be credited as the master of the winning team it should be no other person than me because if in opposition I was able to beat the ruling National Democratic Party (NDC) and snatched 5 seat which was zero seat before then I think is not a small achievement as politics is concern and this make me part of the winning team”, he stressed.



He acknowledged the effort of his predecessors at the National level but pleaded with the delegates to give him the opportunity to add his quota by continuing from where they left off and maintain the party in power for the next four years.



“Even though my predecessors have down their best, I will plead on the delegate to give me the opportunity to add my quota”, he emphasized.



