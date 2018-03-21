Let’s Respect Rawlings – Hanna Tetteh

Related Stories Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh has called for calm and asked party members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to respect the Founder of the NDC.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings had condemned Ms Tetteh for allegedly maltreating his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on several occasions and threatened to respond in equal measure if Ms Tetteh repeats her actions.



In an address delivered at a Town Hall meeting of cadres and NDC activists at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, Mr Rawlings said the former minister showed disrespect to the former First Lady at several high-profile functions. One of those acts of disrespect, Mr Rawlings said, was Ms Tetteh’s tight grip on Mrs Rawlings’ hand during a handshake at an independence anniversary event.



He indicated that he would have focused his energy at the “Central Region against our own candidate called Hanna Tetteh”, if he had the energy to involve himself in campaign activities during the 2016 polls.



However, responding to the issue in a reply to a tweet by @NDCChangeAgenda, Ms Tetteh stated that she is unperturbed by the criticisms of Mr Rawlings. She further entreated everyone to accord Mr Rawlings the respect he deserves as Founder of the opposition NDC.



“Relax and don’t be upset, I’m indifferent to his criticisms. He is the Founder of our Party and for that reason we give him respect. Enjoy your weekend,” she stated.