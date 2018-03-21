NPP Regional Executive Aspirants Rush For Nominations Forms

Related Stories As at mid-day on Tuesday, over eleven aspirants from various constituencies have picked nominations forms from the New Patriotic Party’s regional office in Accra to contest for various positions.



At the time of the visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA), supporters of various aspirants who had picked-up their forms and those yet to pick-up their forms have gathered at the forecourt of the regional office amidst cheers.



Alhaji Amin Abu, Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of the NASARA wing of NPP, speaking in an interview with the GNA said the turnout by aspirants had been encouraging.



“I am sure by close of the day more people will come and pick-up forms. It is my firm belief that as a party we are very united and we relate to each other as brothers and sisters. So far so good and everything is going on well,” he said.



The Regional Nasara Coordinator who is also contesting for the same position at the National level explained that there were some challenges with the sale of the forms to the aspirants of the Ablekuma North Constituency, adding that the National Executive had set up Elections Committee to address the issue.



“The problem now is that some of the aspirants want the forms to be sold at the regional office while others are also requesting that the forms be sold at the Ablekuma North office.



“Per the intelligence information we have gathered we have decided to sell the forms at the regional office to prevent misunderstanding,” he stated.



As a measure to also avert misunderstanding during the elections, the Elections Committee had agreed to move the venue from the Ablekuma Constituency office to the regional office.



The ruling NPP Party opened nominations for its members seeking positions at the regional level of the Party. Nominations will close on Friday 24th March, 2018.



After the filing of the forms, the regional level elections would be held from April 21-24 across the country.



Vetting would also be held from March 27-29, 2018 while vetting results shall be released not later than March 31, 2018.



The NPP has already held elections for its polling station and constituency executive members.