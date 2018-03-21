US Military Base: Sam Payne Replies Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Payne has taken a quick jab at the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. over the latter's claims that setting up a US Military base in Ghana could attract terrorism.



The Seasoned journalist, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Tuesday, March 20, expressed disappointment in the Government of Ghana over their agreement with the United States of America.



The Defence Ministry has submitted to Parliament for approval a memorandum on the agreement for the US government to set up a Military base in the nation.



Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul believed the agreement will contribute to enhanced security cooperation between Ghana and the US but Kwesi Pratt expressed contrary views.



Mr. Pratt was extremely saddened and likened the agreement to a betrayal of Ghana's independence saying "no benefit is more important than the protection of our national sovereignty”.



“That sovereignty, that independence, should not be toyed with. It should not be thrown away for nothing. And in fact, with that sovereignty, even if you bring billion (billion) dollars; you cannot buy that sovereignty. It should not be able to buy that sovereignty", he said.



Subtly throwing shade at Mr. Pratt, Sam Payne likened the newspaper Editor's comments to a "child's play".



He wondered how any person could suggest the Military base could make Ghana a target for terrorism.



He explained that even without setting up the US Military base in Ghana, the country has already signed up to join other nations in the fight against terrorism so far as Ghana remains a member of the United Nations (UN).



" . . you talk about it that there will be terrorism when the base comes here. Then, they go to link it that President says he will help in the fight against terrorism. You make this become like a child’s play. Look, everyone who’s a member of the United Nations and who’s signed up under the anti-terrorism protocol; [he’s] that country is enjoined to fight terrorism”, he replied Mr. Pratt.



Kwesi Pratt also found some privileges in the agreement outrageous, saying "when these United States forces come to our country, they will not pay taxes for anything. We have exempted them from the payment of tax...There’s even something which is worse. The United States now, when they come to Ghana, they can use our radio spectrum without paying for it; for free. [Peace FM] we all remember what happened recently with Ghanaians who are using radio spectrum to set up their radio stations and television stations, and so forth. They told us because they cannot afford to pay, we’re closing them down. These are Ghanaians. For United States Armed Forces, when they come, they are given the spectrum free of charge . . .



“ . . when you sign international agreement, the privileges you give to your partners; they must give you the same privileges. Look at this agreement and see what is reciprocal in this agreement. There’s nothing reciprocal in this agreement. One-sided agreement, all benefits accrue to the United States of America. Nothing accrues to us . . . I’m extremely sad”, he stressed.



Sam Payne sought to school Mr. Pratt on the meaning of the radio spectrum given to the US Military base saying "we haven’t asked them to come and open a radio station or TV station and use it for free".



To him, sometimes some persons behave like they're wiser than other people and so become opinionated, in reference to Mr. Pratt and other critics of the government initiative under the auspices of the Defence Ministry.



"Sometimes, we shouldn’t let it look like we’re the only repository of wisdom when we’re discussing issues and so it’s only what they say that should be taken as truth”, he cautioned the critics.



