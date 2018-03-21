Take Over My ‘Hotel’ In Dubai – Mahama dares Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has thrown a challenge to the Akufo-Addo led- government to takeover his alleged hotel in Dubai if indeed the hotel exist.



It was variously reported in the media that the ex President had purchased a 350 room hotel in the United Arab Emirates while he was on holiday in Dubai during his reign.



The reports said Mr Mahama according to sources within the Dubai Investment Corporation paid 40 million Dollars for the JA Jebel Ali Hotel, a 128 Acre beach Resort which is built on its own sand dunned island.



The said hotel reportedly has spectacular waterfalls, wooden gazebos and lush gardens. It has an inscription in front of the hotel ALLAH U AKBAR meaning God is great.



Ex President Mahama is alleged to also be the owner of 3 commercial ships in Japan which docks in Kobe, a Japanese port. He’s also alleged to have bought a 6 bedroom house worth 1 millon dollars in Tokyo’s exclusive Setagaya-Ku district.



But addressing some NDC supporters in the UK, Mr. Mahama denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and urged the public to treat such rumours with the contempt that it deserves.



He stated that he’s never been corrupt and also ran an incorruptible government while he was President.



“I’ve always told the NDC that we should hold our heads high, let’s not be ashamed of our records like we did nothing. They say there was massive corruption, massive corruption where? They just kept manufacturing it and repeating it all the time. Go ahead and prosecute, we’ve told them. If I have done wrong prosecute me, they talk about hotels in Dubai, seize them, you’re in office. They talk about ships in Tokyo, go and take over them, I mean they talk about all kinds of lies and they kept on repeating them and people thought such things exist.”