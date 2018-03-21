Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has issued a stern warning to critics attacking his political integrity.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on the issue of agreement between the Government of Ghana and the US where the latter is reportedly planning to set up a Military base in the country, Kweku Baako recounted instances where people have challenged his method of engaging in political discourse and so wondered why the critics would have him act to perhaps suit their desires.



Asked for his thoughts on assertions by Deputy General Secretary for the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, that he (Baako) walks around with ‘fake’ and ‘expired’ documents which he flaunts around to create the illusion that he always has facts on every topical issue that emerges in the country, Mr Baako, in a terse reply said his "standing order" not to "dignify buffoonery of intellectually impotent" politicians with a reaction, "still stands".



Mr. Anyidoho, in an interview with Ghanaweb, had expressed surprise at how much information Mr. Baako has access to considering he admitted having dropped out of school at the basic level.



“....As for Baako he’s a spent force, carrying all kinds of fake documents around. Some of those papers that he’s carrying, they are dead news, people retracted, people apologized but he still carries them around as documents, then he says he has documents...This Kweku Baako guy, he sits down, they feed him with information from National Security then he comes on radio. He is able to predict even decisions to be taken by judges in court. Meanwhile he is the same person that says that he is ‘book short’...," the NDC stalwart said.



But the seasoned journalist pointed out that he is a "realist and a pragmatist", therefore his approach in broaching political issues affecting the nation is different.



“I’m a realist and I’m a pragmatist in terms of how I go about doing my politics. I decide how to go about it. Nobody has any right or ability or even capability to dictate to Kweku Baako how to do his politics”, he warned.



" . . the truth is that I have decided not to dignify the buffoonery of intellectually impotent political midgets and windbags with any serious reaction because it will be a sheer waste of precious time and space; it is a conscious decision. That standing order still stands”, he emphasized.



Having said this without mincing words, Mr. Baako went ahead to address some misconceptions by the Minority in Parliament of the opposition National Democratic Congress on the agreement.



He highlighted statements made by the Minority and some critics that the agreement by the government for a US Military base to be established in the country may undermine the sovereignty of the country.



Giving some historical facts regarding the agreement, Kweku Baako sought to remind the Minority that the privileges they're crying foul about in the agreement began during their era and asked why they would make a detour to blame the Akufo-Addo government.



“I’m pointing it out to the Minority that if they didn’t know or if they’re pretending they didn’t know, the thing that they’ve highlighted as a scandalous and a serious assault on our sovereignty; if they were being consistent and principled” they would have realized it was already existing and say that “perhaps it was bad then, so let’s remove it now. At least you come with some integrity and not selective amnesia”.