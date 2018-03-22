NPP Aspirant Pledges To Unseat Eric Opoku And Collins Dauda

Eric Opoku Related Stories Mr. Francis Opoku Sarfo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant has pledged to do everything possible to re-capture the Asunafo South and Asutifi South Parliamentary seats for the NPP if given the nod to lead the party in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



He observed that the two parliamentary seats were among the “NPP’s traditional seats” in the region until Mr. Eric Opoku and Alhaji Collins Dauda, Members of Parliament (MPs) for Asunafo South and Asutifi South constituencies respectively captured them from the NPP.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kenyasi Number One in the Asutifi North District of Brong-Ahafo, Mr. Sarfo who is contesting the NPP’s regional Chairmanship position noted that the two National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legislators had failed their constituents in the past eight years.



The NPP aspirant said he needed the mandate of the NPP delegates to lead the Party in the region to be able to pool enough resources, strategise and reach out to and sensitise the voting population in the constituencies on the programmes and policies of the government.



Mr. Sarfo, who is popularly known as “Chairman Jerry” for his political charisma, said the bold decision taken by the government towards the implementation of the Free Senior High School and the Planting for Food and Jobs programmes alone had made the Party popular in the constituencies.



What was left, he said was for the NPP supporters to avoid complacency and intensify campaign and respond to the “campaign of lies being peddled by the NDC MPs against the NPP” to woo more people to join and vote for the NPP in Election 2020.



On the forthcoming NPP’s Regional congress, Mr. Sarfo implored contestants to endeavour to do their political campaigns in a decorous manner devoid of insults.



Describing the impending elections as “family affair”, the NPP aspirant advised other contestants to eschew tendencies that could bring disunity and jeopardise the prevailing peace and tranquillity in the NPP.



He pleaded with particularly disgruntled supporters of the Party to ensure that they resorted to laid-down procedures in the Party to address their grievances.



“As a human institution, there is the probability that we can offend each other, but that does not mean we should wash our dirty linen in the public and give way for our political Party opponents to take advantage of that”, he said.



Mr. Sarfo advised the current NPP national, regional, constituency and polling station executives to remain neutral, as the Party prepared for the regional and national congresses.