More Banks Would Have Sunk If . . . – Adomako Baafi

Related Stories Acting National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Yaw Adomako Baafi says more banks per records would have collapsed, if the National Democratic Congress [NDC] was retained in power per the just ended elections.



To him “the reckless and Laissez-fair style of the NDC government under Ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s watch has rendered a lot of banks short of cash to operate per their mandate for operation”.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ panel discussion segment, Adomako Baafi insisted that members of the NDC keep attacking this government on most of its policies, yet “they [NDC] wouldn’t have lost the 2016 elections, if they had only three members of the NPP being members of their party”.



He further lamented “more banks would have seized operating by now, had NDC be retained in power. This simply shows how systematic and generous this government have toiled to keep those suffering banks in business as it promised some time ago”.



The Bank of Ghana on Tuesday announced the takeover of Unibank with KPMG as the new official administrator for the bank.



Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison, cited a number of challenges, including the concealment of liabilities on the balance sheets of Unibank by managers of the bank.



KPMG, announced as administrators of the Bank will have six months to manage the bank after which it will revert to an unnamed private organization, the statement said.









