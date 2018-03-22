Ejura Delegates Declares 100% Support For Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories The delegates and entire township of Ejura hysterically and with undoubted support for Chairman Wontumi, received him with inexplicable joy and euphoria, amidst shouts of "Chairman one, the governor, maintain your seat" when he paid them a friendly visit today, Thursday, 22/03/18.



Indeed it was arduous and tussle encounter to control the crowd to pave way for Chairman Wontumi to address the party delegates.



Chairman Wontumi explained to the Ejura executives and the community of Ejura the rational behind casting the regional elections at Ejura.



He continued to address the delegates his plans for Ejura when he is relected to continue his good works as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP.



Chairman Wontumi was assisted by the present Asokwa Chairman, Fosu Nkrumah, who is on record to have defeated Mr. Asare Bediako- an aspiring Regional Chairman.



In addressing the delegates, Chairman Fosu Nkrumah echoed on the need to vote 100% for Chairman Wontumi.



He said as a constituency Chairman, it is his duty to partner with a regional Chairman who has what it takes to maintain the party in power beyond eight years and he sees that capability in Chairman Wontumi because as the saying goes, " the shooting exquisite is given a track to guard. Chairman Wontumi has done it and he must be given the continuing momentum."



Chairman Nkrumah reiterated that although Chairman Asare Bediako is his predecessor, one might expect him to support Asare Bediako "but truth must be told, Asare Bediako cannot be entrusted with Ashanti Regional Chairman office at this crutial time that we have government power to defend and protect."



Chairman Nkrumah reechoed that wontumi fought for the power and he knows how to defend, protect and maintain it and called for all delegates to vote for Wontumi.



Mr Nkrumah concluded that he would be the first person to inform Asare Bediako to contest when it is his time.



Chairman Paul, the Ejura Constituency Chairman, on behalf of the Contituency executives declared their 100% support for Chairman Wontumi.