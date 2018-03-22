Ghana/US Military Base Saga: Review Agreement, You’re Our Last Hope...! - Atik To MPs   

Related Stories Atik Mohammed has appealed to the Government of Ghana to review their agreement with the US government to set up a Military base in the country.



The Defence Ministry has submitted to Parliament for approval a memorandum on the agreement.



To the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, the agreement will contribute to enhanced security cooperation between Ghana and the US.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Atik Mohammed told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the agreement has several clauses that need a review.



He raised red flag over certain immunities granted to the US Military Force as they come to set up their base in Ghana.



“If we did it in the past, I think it was wrong and we shouldn’t repeat it”.



Atik Mohammed however called on the Defence Ministry to maintain the country's Military cooperation with the US government but added the cooperation shouldn't coerce the Ministry and Parliamentarians to make any decisions that will become a burden to Ghanaians.



He dreaded the possibility of the US Military establishment making Ghana a target for terrorism since neighbouring countries have been attacked by terrorists for similar reasons.



He therefore advised the government officials saying “you’re our last hope. Help Ghana. And I am speaking to NPP MPs and the NDC MPs alike. This is a matter of national interest. We’re going to sign this and we all know the obligations that will become a burden on us. Ensure that you review the parts that are unnecessary…”







