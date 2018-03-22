Don’t Waste Resources To Contest Me – Wontumi To Opponents

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has said that anyone who will contest him in the region will be wasting resources.



Chairman Wontumi as he is called said he currently has no contender in the party and therefore urged people harbouring ambitions of contesting him to abandon them.



“No one can contest me and they are aware of that. I am the Governor of Ashanti and therefore contesting me is like contesting an overlord of a Kingdom. It won’t help at all. Instead of wasting your money and energy in contesting me, just take your time and help the party” he said on Accra-based Okay fm.



Chairman Wontumi argued that he is well grounded in the party and there is no way he can lose any election.



He said the only time he will lose is when he decides not to contest.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako advised those who are eyeing his seat to think twice and save themselves from embarrassing defeat.