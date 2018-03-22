We Want To Be Part Of The Winning Team- Mampong NPP tells Wontumi

Related Stories Executives of the Mampong Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party( NPP) have unanimously thrown their weight behind the second term bid of the incumbent regional chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.



According to the executives, rumours doing rounds that three of the executives had declared support for a candidate other than Chairman Wontumi were not true.



The executives indicated that they want to be part of a winning team and therefore cannot support any other candidate apart from Chairman Wontumi.



The party executives made the declaration when the incumbent and his campaign team visited the Mampong Constituency and five others to interact with the executives.



Both the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Luther Asare and First Vice, Mr. S. O Frimpong, where both unanimous in their endorsement, stating empathically that they were solidly behind the candidature of Chairman Wontumi.



They therefore pleaded with the incumbent Chairman to ignore the rumours and treat it as figment of people's imagination.



"We are fully aware of what Chairman Wontumi has done for us as a party; from the streets to the market places, we hear what the people are saying and we can't go against them their wishes" they noted



The Constituency Chairman, Mr. Luther Asare said Mampong Constituency was fully in support of Chairman Wontumi and would massively vote for him comes April 21.



According to him, any attempt to change the leadership will spell doom for the party in the region.



The First Vice Chairman, Mr. S. O Frimpong, on his part, asked Chairman Wontumi to draw lessons from Moses in the Bible, stressing that despite saving Israelites from the wicked hands of the Egyptians, Moses faced stiffer opposition from a section of the Israelites.





"For me I compare you to Moses, you took the party from opposition to power, ideally you should be enjoying the fruit of your labour but yet some few people will oppose you, I will encourage you to continue to work hard" He stressed.



