Ras Mubarak To Lead International Demonstrations Against ‘US Military Base’

Related Stories Lawmaker for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has hinted of plans to lead a demonstration in a number of countries against the planned establishment of a United State military base in the country.



He mentioned among other countries Egypt and Tunisia to force government not to use its majority in parliament to push this colonialist military agreement with the US.



According to Ras Mubarak, Ghanaians have no problem cooperating with the United States in other areas of interest but said the current agreement is not in the best interest of the country.



In a Facebook post, he intimated:” We will organize demonstrations that will pale in comparison to demonstrations in Egypt, Tunisia, Kume Preko” and others should the government use its majority in parliament to push this colonialist military agreement with the US. We have no problem with Ghana cooperating with the US, but the agreement as it is, is bad news for Ghana. If an American commits a crime here, we want him tried here; we want to subject them to our laws. To accept that claims by third parties for losses or damages caused by US personnel here should be resolved in a US court is not only unconstitutional to our laws but an insult to our sovereignty. We all know the so-called defense contractors are mercenaries and where ever they’ve been, they’ve left in their wake bombings, assassinations of prominent persons and so on. Ghanaians pay taxes. Why must we give the US (the richest country in the world) a free spectrum that cost more than sixty million dollars, and waives duties for items imported into or exported out of our country? We can’t search cargo they bring in. How do we know if they are not bringing in biological or chemical weapons? If they have no ulterior motive why want to conceal cargo from Ghanaian authorities? Why must we allow them to enter our jurisdiction without passports?”



Cabinet has approved the agreement, which could give unrestricted access to several Ghanaian facilities and wide-range of tax exemptions to the United States Military.



The agreement, which was expected to be laid before Parliament last Tuesday also states: “United States Contractors shall not be liable to pay tax or similar charge assess within Ghana in connection with this agreement”.