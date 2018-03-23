US Military Base Saga: Discuss With Your MPs For Understanding – Minister Tells Ghanaians

Related Stories A document available to the media indicates that, the Government of Ghana has sent to Parliament for approval, a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation between Ghana and the United States, that will give the Americans some space in the country to set up a camp for its military forces.



As part of the agreement, the US will among other things, be exempted from paying tax on equipment to be brought into Ghana and will also be given the opportunity to set up a telecommunication service on a radio spectrum given to them for free by the government.



Speaking to the issue on Happy FM, Deputy Information Minister, Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei says Ghanaians must discuss the issue with their various Members of Parliament for better understanding.



“Go and discuss with your MP’s if you don’t understand”, she stated.



“This information was available to the Attorney General, we did not understand some of the proposals by the Americans, so the Attorney General refused some of the proposals they brought on the table”, she added.



She also debunked allegations that government took money for the negotiation - “If anyone has information that we have taken money from the Americans to make their proposal a reality, they should come out and protest.”



She added that, although the US government has brought a proposal which some Ghanaians don’t understand, parliament will decide on the issue.



