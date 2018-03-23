We Cannot Change Our Winning Team - David Prah

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party David Prah has launched a massive campaign for the re-election of all incumbent regional officers seeking re-election in the region starting from Mr. Kinston Akomeng Kissi, the regional chairman of the party to all other officers.



According to David Prah, the hard work and leadership skills portrayed by the executives in leading the party in the region is exemplary and will be needed more as the party plans of maintaining the power they are enjoying now in 2020.



The current executives of the party increased the party’s percentage votes from 56.9 in 2012 to 62.4% winning 27 out of a total of 33 parliamentary seats in the region including winning for the first time a traditional NDC seat in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency.



These, David Prah says can be attributed to the extraordinary strategies brought on board by the regional leadership for which reason he says they should be maintained.



David Prah, the regional communication Director in an interview with Kwasi Frimpong stated that they would do everything possible for the re-election of the current officers who are seeking reelection since no good coach ‘changes the winning team’.



He has therefore pleaded with all delegates to vote massively for all current officers who are seeking re-election in the region.