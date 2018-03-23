Ghana/US Military Base Saga: I Am Ready To Pay That $20m To Save Ghana – Ayariga Brags

Related Stories Leader and Founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga says he is ever ready to save Ghana from any terrorist attack.



The politician cum businessman criticised government over its military agreement with the US administration, saying it amounts to an overthrow of Ghana's sovereignty.



Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has laid before Parliament the government's agreement with the US to allow the military of the global superpower access to some strategic facilities in Ghana.



He said the sum of $20million would be given to the Ghana Armed Forces as part of the regular support, dismissing reports the US military will be establishing a base in the country.



But Ayariga on NEAT FM was emphatic that “Ghana's sovereignty is not for sale” – and promise to pay that amount to government to annul the contract with the United Staets.



“I will pay $20m to save Ghana”, he said.



Asked if he has such whooping amount in his account, he said “I made my first $1m at the age of 22. So at 45, you don’t think I have that money? I am ready to pay that $20m to save Ghana”.