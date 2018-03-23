Switch Off ‘My’ Power Plants And We’ll Be Back To ‘Dumsor’ – Mahama Dares Govt

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has attacked the Akufo-Addo led-government for taking credit in solving the power crisis (dumsor) that hit the country for well over three years.



According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no hand in solving the power crisis, asserting that Ghana is enjoying stable power supply mainly because of the efficient power plants his administration brought into the country.



Presenting the 2018 budget in Parliament, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta among other things announced that government has finally solved the power crises as promised.



“When I presented the budget in March, I indicated our commitment to take strategic steps to fix the challenges facing the economy and restore hope to Ghanaians. “I’m happy to note that we have turned the economy around. We have achieved in one year, what seemed impossible to achieve in eight years’’



“We’ll like to assure Ghanaians that the government of President Nana Akufo Addo is a government which delivers on its promises, we promised to end dumsor and we’ve done that,” Hon. Ken Ofori Atta noted.



But former President Mahama while addressing members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK branch, said Ghana will zoom into power crisis as soon as the power plants he established are turned off for a moment, wondering how the NPP can claim it has solved ‘dumsor’ in such a situation.



“Take Ameri, switch it off, take Karpower, switch it off, take KTPP, switch it off, take Asogli Phase 2, switch it off and see if Ghana won’t go back to dumsor…we’ll go straight back to dumsor, no curve no bend. So how could you have solved dumsor. Show me one megawatt of power that has been added since NPP assumed office. we had a deficit, and today some of these plants we brought are the most efficient and they are working to ensure that we have power. The way they (government) are going they are likely to run us into dumsor, because of this populist reduction in tariffs.”