Minister Calls For Help To Log On To Ministry’s Website (Video)

Related Stories The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was at Sowutuom in Accra on Friday to launch an Information Communication Technology (ICT) and community centre, funded by the People’s Republic of China.



The centre, which has a multimedia classroom, is to be used to train the youth in ICT.



The Foreign Affairs Minister was at the place to launch the facility together with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Sun Baohong.



This is because, it is the first large-scale multi-purpose public facility in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency in the Ga Central Municipality, where the Minister was also a Member of Parliament.



After the official speeches, the dignitaries moved inside the centre to inspect the facilities.



The two top dignitaries sat behind computers and the Chinese Ambassador quickly log on to the Chinese Embassy website.



When it was the turn of Ms Botchway, she first logged on to a news website, but the Chinese Ambassador quickly drew her attention to a picture of the two of them on the Chinese Embassy website.



It then prompted Ms Botchway to log on to her own Ministry’s website at that moment but she realized she didn’t know the web address.



She paused and called for assistance from one Peprah from the Ministry.



“MFA where is your website? Where are you, Peprah, Mr Peprah your MFA website,” she said.



"..don't disgrace me" she said.



With the help of a google search, Ms Botchway was finally able to find a link to land on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs webpage amidst a smile.





Below is a video from the event



