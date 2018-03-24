We're Not The Same 'Niggas' No More - Nyaho-Tamakloe To US

Related Stories Elder statesman and Ghana's former Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed grave disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for even giving consideration to an arrangement with the US government which he says virtually erodes all gains Ghana ever made from her independence struggles.



“I can’t believe that this is happening under the leadership of Nana Addo. I can’t believe it,” said an emotional Nyaho-Tamakloe in reference to the controversial arrangement tabled before parliament for approval to grant American soldiers leverages that opponents say amount to a setting up of a military base in Ghana.



Nyaho also had harsh words for the American government, saying inimical arrangements they could easily have negotiated in times past will today be subjected to good scrutiny, and it will be resisted as far as it is inimical to the well-being of the people.

“We shall stand up to them,” he said, adding “I’m worried, I’m worried that in the year 2018 such a thing is happening to the nation Ghana.”



Some demonstrators, among them key figures in the opposition National Democratic Congress and clad in red bands and clothes on Friday attempted to march to Parliament House to protest a consideration of the agreement, however, they were refused entry by the security detail.



But Nyaho-Tamakloe, speaking his mind via a phone contribution to the Ekosii Senprogramme on Asempa FM, said this desire by the United States government to set up a base in Ghana has been a carefully weighed plan to be foisted on a weak government, but they shall not succeed.



Nyaho said it appears Ghana as a country has thrown away all that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did for Ghana and Africa, and he is also surprised that Ghana has a Cabinet in which no member could kick against this "dangerous" arrangement.



“Why Ghana?” Nyaho quipped, saying America could as well have gone to much bigger Nigeria and have space enough the size of a complete state and with enough resources to operate.



“I believe they came to Ghana for one reason, one, this is something they waited for for years. The US have had military cooperation with us since independence, governments upon governments have done agreements and either resigned or changed but not to this level… I believe the Us sees Ghana as (a country that) has international and political clout, and a country which has stable political climate. These are some of the reasons why they decided to come and set up this disturbing institution on our land.

“Thirdly, I believe strongly that they have weighed Ghana’s leadership and they find it very easy to convince, else they would not come up with $20 million as an offer…”



Nyaho maintained that The Seychelles rejected a similar offer for $500 million, and wondered if Ghana has not even a single man in Cabinet to stand up against the controversial deal.



According to the firebrand politician, Americans plan their future properly, including the future of their children and those unborn, and it is time Ghanaians carefully planned their lives too.



Asked why he would say that a government of his own party is weak, Nyaho said while he was not referring to the current government per se, this government would also not buy into the agreement if it were strong.



“If you listened to me carefully, I said the US has for years had this as a plan and they have weighed carefully and know that it is easiest to convince Ghana’s leadership, I didn’t say the current government, …and if the current government were to be strong, they would not kowtow to this, I’m telling you. I get surprised each day that my own colleague, we fought together for years, and I’m talking about Akufo-Addo, that some of these things that we stood for are being thrown around just like that, I can’t believe that from Nana Akufo-Addo, I can’t believe it… I can’t believe that this is happening under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.”



Nyaho challenged his host to read from the agreement and point out any of the terms that is favourable to Ghana, when all the agreement seeks to do is to protect American interests against Ghanaians, including the forfeiture of any Ghanaian’s rights should he be knocked down by an American soldier’s vehicle.





“Look, these things have happened before, it happened even in Germany, people forget themselves, after the war… but believe me, I don’t think they will find this time round, the same, and I put into quotation, the same niggas they handled years ago, are not the same niggas today, we have different niggas now and we are going to have different niggas to face them.”



“This nation will definitely, definitely stand up against them and will stand up against any government that will like to sell this country to another country.”