51 Vie For NPP Positions In UE

Related Stories A total of 51 aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest for various executive positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region.



Out of the number, five are contesting for chairman, seven for first vice chairman, five for second vice and six others going for the regional secretary positions.



The assistant secretary position is being contested for by two aspirants, four are going for treasurer position, six for regional organiser, six for women’s organizer, five for youth organiser and five for Nasara coordinator.



According to the secretary to the Regional Vetting Committee, Thomas Duanab Wuni, the aspirants have up to today, March 24, to submit their nomination forms. He posited, “… we expect all interested persons to return their forms before or on Saturday; failure to do so is an automatic disqualification.”



The NPP has scheduled March 27 to 29 for vetting of the various aspirants.Mmeanwhile, a member of the committee, Abdul Rahman Guma, had hinted as at press time that none of the aspirants had shown or given the committee any cause to disqualify him or her.



The committee has called on all aspirants to be mindful of the words they use against one another in the course of their campaigns. It has also urged the delegates not to receive money or other goodies from the aspirants when they go to solicit their votes.



“Ask what the person can do for the party to increase its electoral fortunes in 2020 and also be able to achieve its vision and campaign promises,” Mr Guma advised.