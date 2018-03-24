Related Stories The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul says former Minister of Foreign Affairs in the erstwhile NDC administration did not keep a copy of the agreement Ghana signed with the United States of America in 2015.



“When I met the agreement; and they had made copious references to earlier agreement we have signed with them which are still in force…. Infact the base document that they used in preparing this agreement is the agreement Ghana signed with them in 2015 by Hanna Tetteh but unfortunately Ghana didn’t have a copy of that agreement. It was the Americans that actually gave us that agreement (copy)…so while we signed the agreement with the Americans and they kept a copy, Ghana did not keep any copy; because it was not in the handing over notes; and I wrote to the Foreign Minister and she checked her archives and she didn’t have it as well and the armed forces didn’t have it and so clearly we didn’t know this agreement has been signed…



Until they made reference to it I didn’t have any idea…it was when Ghana Armed Forces were meeting with the Americans over how to structure this agreement; a month ago…then Americans gave them a copy of the ‘Hannah Tetteh agreement’. That is how we messed up ourselves as a country,” he said.



Nitiwul who was contributing to a panel discussion on Joy FM’s newsfile programme, Saturday said he does not understand why the opposition NDC are complaining of the agreement when they signed it.



“The very things Ghanaians especially the NDC, are speaking against today, they signed it…”