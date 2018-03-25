Build Economy With Local Entrepreneurs - CPP Chairman Tasks Govt

Related Stories The National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Prof Edmund Nminyem Delle, has urged the government to build the economy around local entrepreneurs should the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda be successful.



According to him, the government should analyse the problems of this country and understand them well rather than politicising the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ concept.



Prof Delle told the DAILY HERITAGE in an interview in Ho that the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not be achieved without the total involvement and participation of the citizenry.



He, however, cautioned against the excessive plundering of indigenous financial institutions by foreigners who dominate the sector as that would defeat the purpose of the concept.



He noted that the agenda required not only physical infrastructure to facilitate economic growth by professionals, but also the citizenry could make a difference in the march towards economic development.



“The agenda required not only physical infrastructure to facilitate economic growth, but also the talents to help manage resources efficiently and prudently. If budgetary allocation for Ministry of Works and Housing is not enough to fund construction of drains in Accra, then what was the President telling Ghanaians to move ‘Ghana beyond aid’,” he queried.



The CPP national chairman stressed the need for a change in the Ghanaian mindset by putting Ghana first in using its scarce resources judiciously.



He advised the President to have a blueprint for the agenda by finding out from the people their needs as Dr Kwame Nkrumah did in the past.



“Too much politicisation of national issues by Ghanaians has put the country in a difficult situation as it has resulted in factories and industries to wind up,” he said.