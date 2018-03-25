90% of NDC Members Want Mahama Back – Victor Smith

Related Stories About 90% of NDC supporters are rooting for John Dramani Mahama as the one person who has the ability to return the party to power in the 2020 general elections, former spokesperson of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, Victor Smith, has said.



According to him, his checks on the ground suggest that 9 out of 10 NDC supporters are of the conviction that the man [Mahama] who led the party into one of it's most embarrassing defeats in the 2016 elections remains the party's best chance at the presidency in the next general elections.



The former High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland in an interview with GhanaWeb editor Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng on '21 minutes with KKB' said despite the party losing the 2016 elections to the New Patriotic Party, the party stands a great chance of defeating the NPP in the 2020 elections with John Mahama as the party's candidate, at least, according to his interaction with people 'on the ground'.



He said, "I’m on the ground. I can talk about what the people are looking at. About 90% of NDC people want John Mahama back. They think he did well for this country. Nine out ten people I’ve spoken to.”



He added that Ghanaians in general hold the view that John Mahama did a lot for the country as President, something he believes may work well in the party's favor in the next elections provided the party can fix the challenges it encountered in 2016 and close its ranks quickly.









