Mahama and NDC Deserve Credit - Volta NDC

Mahama and NDC deserve the Credit –Volta NDC



Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government deserve credit for the initiative on the Ho Stadium.



The passage into law of the National Youth Authority Acts (Act 939) in 2016 was under the leadership of former president Mahama and the NDC government.



The current minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, recently cut the sod for the commencement of the construction works on a ten thousand seater Youth Excellence Center with a Fifa standard playing field in the Volta Regional capital Ho.



Though the move to continue the project by this administration from where we left off is commendable we believe the credit must be given to the previous government under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who laid the foundation.



After several national and international conferences it became necessary for such pragmatic actions be carried out including putting legislation in place. This enable for five percent of the District Assemblies Common Funds (DACF) to be set aside as for the use of the National Youth Authority (NYA).



This yielded an amount of Seventy Nine (79) Million Ghana Cedis in 2017 alone and about One Million Ghana Cedis in 2018.



With all these allocations annually, the current government should be scrutinised to use funds judiciously, ensuring value for money in the interest of the youth. This we will do.



The NDC had all these in mind to undertake and more for the good people of this country, especially the youth.