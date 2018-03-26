Victor Smith To Run For President?

Related Stories “If I get the opportunity to change the fortunes of this country, I will” and “If it is gonna happen it will happen naturally, I don’t go looking to become President” were the exact words of Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Victor Smith.



He uttered the above words when he appeared on GhanaWeb’s '21 Minutes with KKB'.



Mr Victor Smith waxed his ideas to viewers about what he thinks plagues this country.



“Ghana’s problem has to do with leadership who will ensure that laws work, who enforce the law like Lee Kuan Yew did in Singapore. You enforce the law”, he said.



He said policies governments introduce must as a matter of necessity touch people, at the grassroots, ordinary citizens so that they can put food on their tables to feed themselves and families. He said when we are able to do this, we will have less problems.



“… You come up with policies which work to change the standards of living of your people. If life gets better for our people, everybody, will afford to put food on the table for themselves and their families and provide the basic means of life for them, we will have less problems as a people than we are having right now”, he told KKB.



He expressed the wish that people would think like him, but prodded further by the host that people weren’t thinking like him and were not likely to do so until they are led to think like him, i.e run for president, Mr Victor Smith dismissed it- “I don’t have ambitions”.



He was however quick to point out that if he is “put into the seat as President”, he will “change the fortunes of this country.”



Asked pointedly whether he wants to be President, he replied “I don’t know?”, with a shrug of his shoulder.





The host asked again, whether he wanted to President, this time Mr Smith replied with his own question to the interviewer:



“Why do you want to make me President?”



The host persisted by asking the question again, obviously for the purpose of clarity, to which Mr Smith responded thus: “If it is gonna happen it will happen naturally, I don’t go looking to become President”, he stated clearly.”



So far, ambitions keep developing by the day in the NDC as the party gears up for its 2018 flagbearership contest with some of the names making waves to lead the party include, in no particular order; Dr E. Spio Gabrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Mr Stephen Atubiga, Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, Sylvester Adinam Mensah among others.



Former President Mahama, tipped by many to win the party primaries should he decide to contest, has not announced his decision yet.