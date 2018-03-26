IYDU Vice Chairman Attends High Level Meeting In Palermo

Mr. Kwaku Ohene Djan Related Stories The Vice Chairman of the International Young Democratic Union (IYDU), Mr. Kwaku Ohene Djan popularly known as Osonoba has left Ghana for Palermo to attend the IYDU spring meeting for the year.



The meeting Slated for 22 -25 of March 2018 is expected to bring all executives and participants from member organizations to discuss issues of interest of their respective wings particularly on the unions role of making conservatism more attractive and appealing to the youth.



Before his departure, Mr Ohene Djan expressed his appreciation to the General Secretary, the international affairs directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Youth Organizer, Mr. Sammi Awuku for their continued support in aiding him to effectively discharge his duties.



The team is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday March 27, 2018.



Source: Josephine Acheampomaa