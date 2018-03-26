Seeing Wontumi Gives Me Orgasm: Constituency Women’s Organizer Confesses

Related Stories A Constituency Women's Organizer has shockingly confessed her amourous feeling for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, after openly stating that she "develops orgasm anytime she spots the NPP Chairman".



In a rather interesting revelation, the Effiduase/Asokore Women's Organizer Jennifer Opoku Frimpong, said she could hardly resist the charisma of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. She described him as a man whose political moves enormously adds to the political fortunes of the NPP.



Chairman Wontumi took the region by storm four years ago when he won the regional chairmanship, a position he solidly held to help the party to recapture power from the then ruling NDC.



He is also the tormentor-in chief of the opposition NDC, having denied them their much talked about one million votes in the region.



Apart from that Chairman Wontumi's efforts also resulted in the NDC losing two of their parliamentary seats, namely Ahafo Ano North and New Edubiase Constituencies.



He has further vowed to wrestle the remaining three seats with the launch of his e for the NDC in Ashanti Region come December 2020.





