Tafohene Endorses Wontumi

But for the Paramount Chief of Tafo Traditional Area in Kumasi, Nana Agyen Frimpong II, he cannot resist hardworking, charisma and commitment of the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi



To Nana Agyen Frimpong, Chairman Wontumi is a leader ordained and accepted by both the living and the dead.



Nana Agyen Frimpong, who spiritually serves both the living and the dead according to the Asante traditional jurisprudence, says no man born of a woman can overpower the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman.





The Chief made the prediction when he extended invitation to Chairman Wontumi and his entourage during a campaign tour to the Tafo Constituency ahead of the party's regional elections.



Chairman Wontumi, who has already received massive endorsement from over 90% of the 47 constituency in the region, is poised for a landslide victory against his only opponent, Mr. Asare Bediako.



The upcoming elections slated for April 21 at Ejura could see the end of the political career of Mr. Asare Bediako, after relinquishing his seat as the Constituency Chairman for Asokwa to compete for the regional position.