NPP ‘Bad Boy’ Repents

J.J. Akufo-Addo Abanoma, who is a dye-in-the-wool NPP member in the area, has asked for forgiveness from party members over his decision to burn the party’s items.



According to him, he acted childishly by setting the NPP paraphernalia on fire, promising not to repeat his weird action, which certainly dented the image of the ruling party.



He stated that he had turned a new leaf so he admonished the party members not to emulate his regrettable actions, since such infamous acts can negatively affect the party.



Burning of Paraphernalia



J.J. Akufo-Addo Abanoma was in the news for bad reasons a few weeks ago after he surprisingly set NPP paraphernalia, including an elephant effigy, on fire in public.



The famous NPP man also mustered courage by recording his shocking action on video which he afterwards posted on the various social media platforms, notably ‘whatsApp’.



Repentance and Apology



But in what can be described as a sharp u-turn, J.J. Akufo-Addo Abanoma has retracted and apologized to the NPP over, what he termed as a “childish behaviour”.



According to him, he erred badly by allowing his frustration to take the better part of him to verbally attack the NPP, a political party which he had served faithfully all his life.



“I ask for forgiveness for burning the NPP paraphernalia, including an effigy of an elephant, which I infamously recorded on video and posted on several social media platforms.



“I am on my knees begging every NPP member, from President Akufo-Addo to the last member of the party, to forgive me. My action was bad and I promise not to repeat it”.



Just like how he disseminated the first video, J.J. Akufo-Addo Abanoma recorded his retraction and apology video and posted it on the various social media platforms.



In the short video, he was seen painting a huge effigy of an elephant with the red, white and blue colours of the NPP, amid comments for forgiveness from the ruling NPP.



J.J. Akufo-Addo Abanoma also thanked NPP gurus like Odeneho Nana Oppong, Harriet Kyeremanten and Potozia for their wise counsel and support to him, so far.



