Dr. Konadu Apraku Gets ECOWAS Appointment

Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS] Council of Ministers has appointed Ghana's Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku as ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research.



Dr. Apraku was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the position he was been appointed to head for the next four years.



In a statement signed by the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Prof. Robert Dussey, Dr Apraku responsibilities include “Multilateral surveillance mechanism which involves regular assessment through joint surveillance mission of the economies of ECOWAS members’ state to ascertain whether the convergences criteria are being met”



He would also be responsible for the provision of economic and statistical data for member sate and help them attain the convergence criteria and the ECOWAS single currency.



The newly appointed commissioner is expected to liaise with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund [IMF], African Development Bank among other financial institution to support the development of ECOWAS regions.